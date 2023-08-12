Lancaster shooting leaves 2 men dead, 1 wounded; suspect in custody

A shooting in Lancaster left two men dead, a third wounded and a suspect in custody, authorities said.

LANCASTER, Calif. (CNS) -- A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Lancaster that left two men dead and a third wounded, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies were called at approximately 7:55 p.m. Friday to the 3300 block of Knott Court where they found the victims, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide Lt. Michael Gomez.

Two men, between 40 to 50 years old suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the third victim, a man also between 40 to 50 years old, to a hospital in stable condition.

Deputies arrested a man in connection with the shootings.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or information can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.