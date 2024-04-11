Classical music superstar Lang Lang sees star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

World-renowned classical pianist Lang Lang received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And to celebrate, he did something you don't normally see on Hollywood Boulevard: He played piano!

World-renowned classical pianist Lang Lang received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And to celebrate, he did something you don't normally see on Hollywood Boulevard: He played piano!

World-renowned classical pianist Lang Lang received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And to celebrate, he did something you don't normally see on Hollywood Boulevard: He played piano!

World-renowned classical pianist Lang Lang received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And to celebrate, he did something you don't normally see on Hollywood Boulevard: He played piano!

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- World-renowned classical pianist Lang Lang received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And to celebrate, he did something you don't normally see on Hollywood Boulevard: He played piano!

Lang Lang is an internationally beloved musician who has sold millions of albums, topped classical charts and performed for notable figures like President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II. The 41-year-old virtuoso began playing when he was just two years old. He credits his success to his parents.

"My parents really pushed me a lot as a kid, but it was kind of a good push. That is why I am here today," said Lang Lang. "For me, there is nothing better than sharing the gift of music. It is the secret to life. I really hope to teach and inspire as many people as possible to learn an instrument, whether it's piano or anything else. But, of course, in my mind, piano, first choice--always."

The artist says he believes for everyone in the world, there's a common ground that can be found in music.

"Whether you grew up in Beijing or Boston, it reminds us we are not that different at all," said Lang Lang. "I believe that classical music is very exciting, very loving and it's a fantasy world. It's certainly not boring."

And his thoughts on the unveiling of his Walk of Fame star? "It's a dream come true moment."