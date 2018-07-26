Danuel Drayton, of New Haven, Connecticut, is a suspect in a strangling murder in New York and a kidnapping and rape case in Los Angeles.

Police arrested a man in Los Angeles they believe is responsible for killing at least one woman in New York City and possibly others.Authorities said 27-year-old Danuel Drayton, of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested in North Hollywood on Tuesday with a woman who was being held against her will.Charges were filed against him in Los Angeles for attempted murder, penetration with a foreign object and false imprisonment. His bail was set at $1.25 million, officials said.He was arrested in North Hollywood after being found with a woman who was tied up in the area.Law enforcement sources said Drayton could be tied to as many as seven murders. For now, New York police allege he is responsible for killing a woman inside the bedroom of her Queens home.Police said the suspect strangled 29-year-old Samantha Stewart inside her Brookville home on July 17.Stewart was discovered by her father. She suffered trauma to her neck and head. She was a registered nurse who worked at North Shore University Hospital. According to investigators, the pair had met on Tinder.Police said they were able to arrest Drayton after a separate, unrelated rape case in Brooklyn several weeks earlier. Authorities said both investigations led detectives to the same individual.Investigators said Drayton is believed to be using dating web sites to meet and victimize women.Police are asking any other possible victims to come forward.