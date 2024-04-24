Armed man jumps off balcony before he's fatally shot by police in Reseda, bodycam video shows

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic bodycam video shows the moment an armed man was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after he jumped from the balcony of an apartment building in Reseda.

The shooting happened March 21 around 5:10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Reseda Boulevard, according to the LAPD.

Footage captures when the suspect, armed with a rifle, jumps from a third-floor balcony and hits the ground. Police say an officer opened fire when the suspect ignored commands and reached for the weapon.

Police initially arrived at the apartment complex to serve a search and arrest warrant for the suspect, who was allegedly involved in a series of robberies.

Video shows a SWAT team order the suspect out of his apartment. At one point, less-lethal rounds are fired at the suspect's rear bedroom window.

As a standoff continues, video shows the suspect jump from the balcony.

"He's got a gun," an officer says when the suspect is on the ground.

Multiple shots are fired when the suspect allegedly began reaching for the rifle.

The suspect, Zeff Rocco, was shot and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A ghost rifle and high-capacity magazines were recovered at the scene, according to the LAPD.