LAPD bodycams capture fatal police shooting at Panorama City apartment complex after suspect rampage

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A frightening rampage unfolded in a Panorama City neighborhood when a man with a metal pipe began smashing windows, and threatening local residents.

The incident happened on April 6 shortly before 3 p.m. in the 8700 block of Tobias Avenue. The incident ended in a deadly confrontation with Los Angeles police, and it was all captured on multiple LAPD bodycams.

The rampaging man, later identified as 33-year-old Jesus Alan Castellanos, was captured on multiple surveillance cameras at an apartment complex swinging a metal pipe, smashing window after window at a local apartment complex.

One woman made a frantic call for help to 911.

"There is a neighbor here...he's breaking my window...and telling me he's going to kil me if I call the police," the woman told the 911 dispatcher.

Responding officers spotted Castellanos almost immediately in the apartment complex driveway.

Multiple body cameras show several officers armed with Tasers, and other less-than-lethal weapons. Video also shows officers attempting to calm Castellanos down.

However, things continued to escalate, and when Castellanos suddenly charges at the officers, the body camera video clearly shows a knife in his hand.

Officers deployed their Tasers, but at least one officer opened fire with a gun. Castellanos quickly fell to the ground.

Officers approached and rendered aid to Castellanos. Responding paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

AIR7HD captured images of the investigation following the deadly police shooting. The video shows broken glass -- the result of so many windows smashed at that apartment complex during the rampage.

AIR7HD also captured the man's knife on the driveway. A 6-inch knife was recovered at the scene and booked for evidence, according to LAPD.

A use-of-force investigation is underway in this case. No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

