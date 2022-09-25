LAPD bodycam video shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video after officers shot and killed a 19-year-old who was brandishing an airsoft rifle last weekend in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video after officers shot and killed a 19-year-old who was reportedly brandishing an airsoft rifle last weekend in South Los Angeles.

Officers were initially called for a domestic violence report to a home in the area of 102nd and Grand streets last Saturday. Two officers responded to the scene.

Los Angeles Police Department officials said Luis Herrera came out of the home armed with a weapon, appearing to be a type of rifle.

Investigators later determined the man was holding a realistic-looking airsoft rifle.

"Hey! Hey! Hey! Put that down!" the officers are heard yelling in the newly-released video, which was posted on LAPD's YouTube channel.

You can see the moment officers walk up to the home and Herrera walks out with the rifle.

"The officers repositioned themselves and gave Herrera verbal commands to drop the rifle," said LAPD Cpt. Kelly Muniz in a narration of the bodycam video. "However, he did not comply with officers commands and shouldered the rifle and pointed directly at the officers resulting in an officer-involved shooting."

The family's surveillance cameras also captured the deadly encounter and caught the moment Herrera's family rushed out from the backyard.

"My son!" his mother is heard yelling.

At one point, Herrera's father came out telling the officers the gun was a toy.

The incident unfolded after Herrera had called 911 claiming his father had attacked him and his mother. That call, according to investigators, proved to be untrue.

There were no other injuries reported in connection with the incident.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners, and the Office of the Inspector General to determine whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD's policies and procedures.