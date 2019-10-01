LAPD bodycam video shows officer-involved shooting of armed man in Venice, police say

VENICE, LOS ANGELES -- Body camera footage released Monday by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the officer-involved shooting of a man in Venice who authorities say was armed with a slungshot and a wooden plank.

Officers shot 37-year-old John Penny in the leg and forearm on Aug. 14, near Thornton Court and Pacific Avenue, the LAPD said.

The incident began as a police response to reports of a screaming man.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred after Penny picked up the wooden plank and moved toward the officers, ignoring their repeated commands to put it down.

Penny, who was on probation for battery at the time of the incident, subsequently surrendered and was taken into custody.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office later charged him with three counts of preventing an executive officer from the performance of their duties, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows Arcadia woman being assaulted
California's Real ID deadline is exactly 1 year away
Vaping illnesses prompt vote on flavored tobacco ban in LA, Long Beach
First cannabis cafe in US set to open in West Hollywood
2nd anniversary of Las Vegas shooting renews gun control debate
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
Show More
LA subway singer in viral video shares story of hardship and hope
CHP searching for driver who hit pony on 91 Freeway in Long Beach
Democratic candidate Andrew Yang holds rally in MacArthur Park
1 killed in crash on EB 91 Fwy. in Compton
Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport: Video
More TOP STORIES News