An LAPD commander has been assigned to home duty after abandoning his vehicle following an early-morning crash in Carson, officials say.The LAPD and CHP are investigating why the Dodge Charger was left in the area of 213th Street and Avalon Boulevard around 4 a.m. Friday.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies say when they found the abandoned Charger it had clearly been involved in a traffic collision and was missing a tire.Sheriff's department investigators contacted LAPD officers, who recovered the vehicle.The LAPD released a statement saying it is investigating the traffic collision involving one of its command staff officers:"The Department employee was not injured in the crash and we don't believe anyone else was involved in the incident. We are currently working with the California Highway Patrol to determine the nature of the crash. The Employee has been assigned home pending the outcome of the investigation."DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.