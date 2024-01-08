Video shows crash in Watts involving LAPD cruiser that left pedestrian dead

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released video of a crash involving a patrol vehicle in Watts that left a pedestrian dead.

The crash happened on Dec. 8 at Century Boulevard and McKinley Avenue. Footage recorded by the officer's dashboard camera and surveillance cameras in the area show the officer driving as they approached a light signal on McKinley Avenue.

Police say a man who was crossing the street was walking outside the marked crosswalk - and that the cruiser's emergency equipment was activated - when the officer hit the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He has been identified as 26-year-old Luis Espinoza of Long Beach.

In a statement about the incident, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said: "While we are in the very preliminary stages of the investigation, I have very serious concerns regarding the officer's driving leading up to the collision. An Internal Affairs investigation has been initiated, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Additional details about the crash were not available.