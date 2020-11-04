LAPD declares unlawful assembly in downtown LA due to 'unruly crowd'

A large police presence responded to the scene as several individuals wearing all black gathered near the arena. The group was walking down Figueroa Street around 8 p.m., but it was unclear where they were marching to.
"Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order in the area of Pico & Figueroa northwest corner," LAPD tweeted. "At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed."
LAPD said some of the individuals wearing helmets or kneepads were stopped by officers and detained for questioning. It was not immediately clear if any arrests were made.
The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert Tuesday afternoon, though the agency said the decision was "to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities, but is not a result of any specific incident."