LAPD detective sues department, accuses fellow officer of abuse and extortion

EMBED <>More Videos

A LAPD detective is suing the department, claiming supervisors failed to act when she alleged a fellow officer was extorting her with sexually explicit photos.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department detective is suing the department, claiming supervisors failed to act when she alleged a fellow officer was extorting her with sexually explicit photos.

Detective Ysabel Villegas filed a complaint, claiming LAPD ignored her when she told them she was being threatened with violence.

Back in 2013, Villegas said she became involved in an affair with another officer, Danny Reedy.

Villegas said it was consensual at first, but it turned violent, that he beat her at times and circulated sexually explicit photos of her within the LAPD after she broke up with him.

MORE: LAPD detective speaks out about her explicit photos being shared within department
EMBED More News Videos

LAPD Detective Ysabel Villegas on Tuesday won a permanent restraining order against a fellow LAPD officer accused of distributing sexually explicit photographs of her within the department.



She said she reported all of it to the LAPD, and it did nothing and she was transferred out of the Robbery-Homicide Division.

"One of the things that hurt so much is that my LAPD family has turned its back against me," Villegas said. "To this day, I have not been contacted by phone, email or text by any LAPD manager to offer me anything."

"LAPD officers are required to report known misconduct among their ranks and they failed to do that in this case," Villegas' attorney Lisa Bloom said.

The department said it will not comment on the pending litigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylapdsexual assaultpornographyextortion
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Storm drenches SoCal, showers to linger through Friday
Redlands student to hold fundraiser to replace stolen band equipment
Harold & Belle's celebrates 50 years with Mardi Gras party
Lake Hemet Campground ordered to evacuate due to rain
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
Show More
Upland church offers drive-thru Ash Wednesday service
Bodyguard for exotic dancers killed while collecting debt at motel
Celebrity chef Mario Batali gives up stake in restaurants
Lightning strikes light up skies across SoCal
Monrovia house under construction destroyed in fire
More TOP STORIES News