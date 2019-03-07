LAPD detective sues department, accuses fellow officer of abuse and extortion

Detective Ysabel Villegas filed a complaint, claiming LAPD ignored her when she told them she was being threatened with violence.
Back in 2013, Villegas said she became involved in an affair with another officer, Danny Reedy.
Villegas said it was consensual at first, but it turned violent, that he beat her at times and circulated sexually explicit photos of her within the LAPD after she broke up with him.
MORE: LAPD detective speaks out about her explicit photos being shared within department
She said she reported all of it to the LAPD, and it did nothing and she was transferred out of the Robbery-Homicide Division.
"One of the things that hurt so much is that my LAPD family has turned its back against me," Villegas said. "To this day, I have not been contacted by phone, email or text by any LAPD manager to offer me anything."
"LAPD officers are required to report known misconduct among their ranks and they failed to do that in this case," Villegas' attorney Lisa Bloom said.
The department said it will not comment on the pending litigation.