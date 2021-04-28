LAPD examining ways of overhauling policing methods

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is looking at dozens of recommendations to evaluate the way it does policing.Some of the motivation for considering change comes after the protests last year that resulted in confrontations between officers and protesters. Officials say they recognize some procedures could be changed."This is meant to signal that we hear you, we hear our critics, we hear those that observe and say in American policing today how can you not train from top to bottom on an ongoing basis?" said Chief Michel Moore.The report discussed in Tuesday's Police Commission meeting talked about a number of items including less-lethal force.It says when less-lethal is used there should be body cameras to make sure it's recorded. Officials say they are also using techniques to reduce confrontation in protests."We looked at tools that we have now, and we purchased shields for officers so we're not out there standing being pelted and targeted, which will also reduce the need to confront these groups," said Deputy Chief Dominic Choi.During the commission meeting's public comment some people said the department overreacted."There's no accountability," said one caller. "You want to sit up here and let these folks slam organizations and slam protesters out here when we are out here peacefully protesting."Another added: "We can and should believe the inescapable conclusion that this police department needs to be reined in"The department is also looking at social media to prevent violence while still preserving people's First Amendment rights to protest."We should be monitoring social media feeds and see emerging threats and risks of people espousing violence," Moore said.The public can comment on this report over the next few weeks.