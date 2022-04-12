After NYC subway shooting, LAPD on high alert but no active threats known

The LAPD is closely monitoring reports of a multiple victim shooting this morning at a subway train station in Brooklyn. We’re in contact with our local, state & federal partners, and as always, providing high visibility patrols throughout the city, including bus & rail stations. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 12, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a shooting on the New York City subway left 29 people injured Tuesday, authorities in Los Angeles say they were being extra vigilant but were not aware of any local threats.The Los Angeles Police Department says there is no threat against local bus and rail stations, but LAPD remains vigilant and in contact with other local, state and federal authorities.There's a stepped up police presence at Union Station with multiple officers outside and inside of the station.In Brooklyn, at least 10 people were shot and many more injured in the ensuing chaos after a lone gunman in a reflective vest and a gas mask threw smoke bombs on a subway car in Brooklyn and opened fire Tuesday morning.Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell says the incident in Brooklyn is very disturbing."When you watch something like this happen it hits you right in the gut," McDonnell said. "You look at where we are today in America, and hopefully this will bring people together. We have common issues we need to work together on."As investigators continue searching for the suspect, they are also working to determine a motive for the violence."Whether this ends up being a criminal act of street violence or if it is something more than that, approaching terrorism, that's too soon to tell that," McDonnell said. "But certainly of great concern to everyone not only in New York City, but nationwide,"