After NYC subway shooting, LAPD on high alert but no active threats known

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD on high alert after shooting in Brooklyn leaves 16 injured

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a shooting on the New York City subway left 29 people injured Tuesday, authorities in Los Angeles say they were being extra vigilant but were not aware of any local threats.

The Los Angeles Police Department says there is no threat against local bus and rail stations, but LAPD remains vigilant and in contact with other local, state and federal authorities.

There's a stepped up police presence at Union Station with multiple officers outside and inside of the station.



In Brooklyn, at least 10 people were shot and many more injured in the ensuing chaos after a lone gunman in a reflective vest and a gas mask threw smoke bombs on a subway car in Brooklyn and opened fire Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: At least 16 shot or hurt in NYC by man wearing gas mask, construction vest
EMBED More News Videos

At least 16 people were shot or otherwise injured after a gunman in a reflective vest and a gas mask threw smoke bombs on a subway car in Brooklyn and began shooting Tuesday morning.



Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell says the incident in Brooklyn is very disturbing.

"When you watch something like this happen it hits you right in the gut," McDonnell said. "You look at where we are today in America, and hopefully this will bring people together. We have common issues we need to work together on."

As investigators continue searching for the suspect, they are also working to determine a motive for the violence.

"Whether this ends up being a criminal act of street violence or if it is something more than that, approaching terrorism, that's too soon to tell that," McDonnell said. "But certainly of great concern to everyone not only in New York City, but nationwide,"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdowntown lalos angeles countylos angeles police departmentcrimelapdmass shootingsubwayshootingsubway crimenationalu.s. & worldbrooklyn
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Police hold update on NYC subway shooting that left 29 injured
Video shows husky fall from a second-story window into a frantic crowd
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Mater Dei facing allegations of assault, hazing in water polo program
3 young girls lose their mother and father to COVID months apart
Woman left in critical condition after Bell Gardens hit-and-run
Pacific Airshow returning to Huntington Beach
Show More
OC couple plead not guilty in alleged road rage killing of Aiden Leos
Villanueva accused of covering up violent deputy-inmate fight
Pedestrian, 66, killed in hit-and-run crash on 405 Fwy in Westwood
Tree trimmer remembered after being found dead in Sherman Oaks
Porto's Bakery opens 6th SoCal location in Northridge
More TOP STORIES News