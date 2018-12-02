Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old child at a home in South Los Angeles.Authorities were called to the 1500 block of East 42nd Street around 10:45 a.m. A child was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death. Detectives released few details about the circumstances or identity of the child.Neighbors say an 8-year-old girl was one of the family members at the home, along with her younger brother, father and grandfather. They didn't hear anything unusual at the property until the ambulances showed up.