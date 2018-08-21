GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Police are investigating a car-to-car shooting that left a Lyft driver shot in the head while two passengers were in his vehicle.
The gunman is still on the loose as investigators try to piece together what happened.
While police do not have a description of the suspect, they believe the shooter was possibly in a dark colored Toyota Prius, that may have had an Uber plaque in the window.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 40 in the Glassell Park area just north of downtown LA.
The two passengers miraculously were not hurt. But the driver was hit several times. He lost control of the vehicle, veering across several lanes of traffic and hitting a fire hydrant and a utility pole.
Detectives say they have been getting a ton of tips and they are looking at multiple angles including possible road rage.
The rideshare company has issued a statement.
"Our thoughts are with the driver, who we have reached out to to extend our full support. We have also reached out to the passenger, and we stand ready to assist in any investigation."