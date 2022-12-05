LAPD urges caution for hikers amid search for man who sexually assaulted woman on Encino trail

The Los Angeles Police Department is ramping up its search for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman on a trail in Encino.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is urging hikers to be careful as they continue their search for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman on a trail in Encino.

The incident happened Nov. 21, in broad daylight around noon, when a woman was hiking on the trail along Mulholland Drive. Police aren't sure about the exact location of the alleged attack, but say it was somewhere between Tampa Avenue and Reseda Boulevard on Mulholland.

Authorities said the suspect approached the woman from behind, forced her into a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

"The suspect did have a knife with him at the time the crime was commited, though he didn't use the knife during the commision of the crime," Detective Joseph Hampton said during a press conference Monday morning.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, about 30 years old, with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area, but say people should take a few precautions if they plan on hiking in the area: Hikers should travel in pairs and carry a cell phone in case of an emergency, and they should always be aware of their surroundings.

Anybody with information is urged to contact detectives at (818) 374-7717 or (877) 527-3247.