LAPD motorcycle officer injured in crash on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles motorcycle officer was injured in a crash, prompting a full closure of the northbound 170 Freeway in North Hollywood Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Magnolia Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol traffic logs. The motorcylce officer went down after crashing with another vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, but it's clear what caused the crash.

Details surrounding the officer's conditions were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
