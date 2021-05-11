Off-duty LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty LAPD officer was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after a report of family disturbance.Nicolas Quintanilla Borja was arrested after Inglewood police officers were sent to the 3500 block of West 116th Street on Friday morning in response to a family disturbance call, according to the Inglewood Police Department.Additional details were not released but the 29-year-old was arrested on charges of kidnapping, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon, the department said. He was booked on $2 million bail.Borja has been with the Los Angeles Police Department since January 2020 and was assigned to the 77th Division station.The LAPD says his police powers have been removed pending the results of a personnel investigation.