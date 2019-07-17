LAPD officer arrested on multiple sexual assault charges after 'cold hit' DNA match, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 33-year-old Los Angeles Police Department officer has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges, the agency announced Wednesday.Officer William Rodriguez, a 10-year-veteran of the department, was taken into custody Tuesday, the LAPD said in a statement.The investigation was conducted by the Sexual Assault Section of the department's Robbery Homicide Division after a reported sexual assault involving an acquaintance of Rodriguez in November 2018.That inquiry led to the discovery of the officer's alleged involvement in a second sexual assault that occurred in August 2015, according to an LAPD news release. He was positively identified through a "cold hit" notification through the Combined DNA Index System.The incidents happened while Rodriguez was off-duty, investigators said. He has been relieved of his police powers."When one of our own breaks the trust of the people we are sworn to protect and to serve, it tarnishes the badge we all wear proudly on our chests," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. "This arrest also reflects our commitment to pursue every lead no matter where the investigation takes us."Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LAPD's Detective Sharlene Johnson at at (213) 486-6910.