LAPD officer arrested in connection with investigation into vehicle theft, Orange police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7834458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> LAPD officers have widespread dissatisfaction with the chief's leadership during protests against police brutality according to a survey conducted for their union.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been arrested two weeks after a vehicle was stolen in the city of Orange, authorities said.Officer Matthew Calleros was taken into custody Monday by detectives from the Orange Police Department and booked into that city's jail, the agency said Tuesday. Whether he posted bail was unclear.Details about the vehicle and the alleged theft were not immediately disclosed.Orange police investigators are working with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Orange County District attorney's office on the case, officials said.In a statement, the LAPD said it was also conducting its own investigation.Calleros, a Hollenbeck Division officer, "has been assigned home and his peace officer powers suspended pending the outcome of both investigations," the LAPD said in a statement.