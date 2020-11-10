LAPD officer arrested in connection with investigation into vehicle theft, Orange police say

Officer Matthew Calleros was taken into custody Monday by detectives from the Orange Police Department and booked into that city's jail, the agency said Tuesday. Whether he posted bail was unclear.
Details about the vehicle and the alleged theft were not immediately disclosed.
Orange police investigators are working with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Orange County District attorney's office on the case, officials said.
LAPD survey finds 86% of officers don't feel supported by Chief Michel Moore
In a statement, the LAPD said it was also conducting its own investigation.
Calleros, a Hollenbeck Division officer, "has been assigned home and his peace officer powers suspended pending the outcome of both investigations," the LAPD said in a statement.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.