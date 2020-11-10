LAPD officer arrested in connection with investigation into vehicle theft, Orange police say

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Calleros is seen in a booking photo. (Orange Police Department)

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been arrested two weeks after a vehicle was stolen in the city of Orange, authorities said.

Officer Matthew Calleros was taken into custody Monday by detectives from the Orange Police Department and booked into that city's jail, the agency said Tuesday. Whether he posted bail was unclear.

Details about the vehicle and the alleged theft were not immediately disclosed.

Orange police investigators are working with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Orange County District attorney's office on the case, officials said.

LAPD survey finds 86% of officers don't feel supported by Chief Michel Moore
EMBED More News Videos

LAPD officers have widespread dissatisfaction with the chief's leadership during protests against police brutality according to a survey conducted for their union.


In a statement, the LAPD said it was also conducting its own investigation.

Calleros, a Hollenbeck Division officer, "has been assigned home and his peace officer powers suspended pending the outcome of both investigations," the LAPD said in a statement.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyorangeorange countyauto theftlos angeles police departmentarrestpolice officer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Whittier police shoot, kill man who stabbed 2 people in car
Which communities in LA County have highest COVID-19 rates?
SCOTUS seems likely to leave Obamacare in place
Sinkhole nearly swallows family's van in Crenshaw District
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
LAPD survey: 86% of officers don't feel supported by chief
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
Show More
Saugus shooting victim's photo a symbol of effort to help teens
Garcetti insists he's focused on LA, not weighing possible Biden post
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
Las Virgenes elementary schools reopen for in-person learning
With a new president what happens to DACA?
More TOP STORIES News