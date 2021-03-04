LAPD officer dies days after being hit by car in South Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer has died after he was struck by a vehicle while on-duty last Friday in South L.A., the department announced Wednesday.

The officer was identified by the LAPD as Jose Anzora.



The crash happened last Friday evening near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue as the officer was trying to conducting traffic control in the area. Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

At the time of the incident, LAPD announced the officer was in stable condition, and additional details about his injuries were not disclosed.

A procession was planned Wednesday evening for the fallen officer.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyofficer injuredpolice officer injuredlos angeles police department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school baseball team suspended over photos violating health orders
As COVID-19 rates decline, fans could return to CA baseball stadiums
SUV in deadly SoCal crash came through hole in border fence
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
California family on a mission to visit every In-N-Out location
SoCal doctors help save passenger's life on flight
Show More
Inglewood students get in-person learning via YMCA program
SpaceX Mars prototype rocket nails landing, but then explodes
SoCal weather: Rain, snow move through Wednesday
Summer camp planning starting now
New East LA vaccine site aims to help underserved communities
More TOP STORIES News