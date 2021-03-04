LAPD officer dies days after being hit by car in South Los Angeles

The officer was identified by the LAPD as Jose Anzora.
LAPD Statement on the passing of Officer Jose Anzora, who died today from injuries sustained while on duty.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 4, 2021
Officer Anzora, may you Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QQifUWV5Gt
The crash happened last Friday evening near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue as the officer was trying to conducting traffic control in the area. Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.
At the time of the incident, LAPD announced the officer was in stable condition, and additional details about his injuries were not disclosed.
A procession was planned Wednesday evening for the fallen officer.
