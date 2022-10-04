LAPD officer who died after training accident had reported sexual assault, family attorney says

An attorney for the family of a LAPD officer who died after a training accident made new allegations about the circumstances surrounding his death.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday discussed the investigation into the death of an officer following a training exercise, a day after new accusations were made by the family's attorney.

The attorney representing Officer Houston Tipping's family on Monday alleged that Tipping had made a report about a sexual assault involving several officers before his death.

The 32-year-old was paralyzed in the training exercise back in May and died three days later. The LAPD has said it was an accident, but Tipping's mother has since filed a wrongful death claim.

Mother claims LAPD officer was fatally beaten in training exercise meant to 'simulate a mob'

Brad Gage, the family's attorney, alleges one of the officers involved in the sexual assault was also at that exercise.

"You have to understand why would they do that, where is the motivation?"

"When you have information that the motivation comes from an alleged sexual assault, it's being investigated by Officer Tipping, now you understand why," Gage said. "You have a situation where officers are going to be interested in at least scarring Officer Tipping to prevent him from carrying out this investigation, where they could get prosecuted criminally, and or lose their jobs."

Tipping's family believes he was beaten to death during that training but the county medical examiner said his death was an accident and that his injuries were a result of the measures taken to save his life.

Family seeking more answers about LAPD officer who died after injury during training accident

The LAPD discussed the investigation at a Police Commission meeting on Tuesday. It's unclear when the findings would be released to the public.