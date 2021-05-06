LAPD officer injured in crash while responding to chase in Jefferson Park

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD officer hurt in Jefferson Park crash while responding to chase

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer was injured in a crash early Thursday morning while responding to a chase in the Jefferson Park area.

Police were in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver around 2 a.m. when an officer who was trying to get to the scene ended up crashing with another car near Western Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

That car was not involved with the chase at all and it's unclear what caused the collision.

Details about the officer's injuries, or that of the other driver, were not immediately available.

As for the actual chase, police arrested the suspect after it ended at Venice Boulevard and Union Avenue.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jefferson parklos angeleslos angeles countyofficer injuredduicar chaselapdcrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD breaks up Chris Brown's massive birthday party in Tarzana
Cal State LA announces postponement of Rose Bowl graduation ceremony
Venice residents outraged over dangerous incidents at homeless camps
CA 'weeks away' from reaching herd immunity, UCSF doctors say
Clash outside fundraiser for OCDA caught on camera
Josh Duggar arrest: Former reality star released awaiting trial
Identical twins earn $24 million in college scholarship offers
Show More
Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder
Family reunited in Philly after being separated at border in 2017
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
Montebello fire chief files claim against city's mayor, alleging harassment
Orange mass shooting survivor released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News