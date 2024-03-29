LAPD officer injured during traffic stop in South LA, suspect sought

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured Friday during a traffic stop in the South Los Angeles area, and a suspect was being sought, authorities said.

The officers were conducting a traffic stop at 45th and Wall streets at about 11:15 a.m. when the incident occurred, according to LAPD.

"The driver intentionally placed the car in reverse and struck one of the officers," police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, late Friday morning. "The driver fled the vehicle and there is perimeter. One officer transported to hospital."

The extent of the officer's injury was not immediately known.

At least one suspect was detained at the scene as police searched for a second suspect, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

