Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights shooting

Deadly shooting #LAPD officer shot & killed #LincolnHeights + another man shot & injured. Still looking for shooter(s). Heavy police presence on & around Avenue 26 & Figueroa https://t.co/P4MQeFJZNb — Jade Hernandez (@abc7jade) July 27, 2019

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was killed early Saturday morning in a Lincoln Heights shooting that left a second victim wounded, authorities said.An LAPD motorcycle officer was flagged down shortly before 1 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area of Avenue 26 and Humboldt Street, and discovered that one of the two men suffering from gunshot wounds was a fellow officer, according to officials.The Police Department confirmed the officer's death at a 6 a.m. news conference. His name was not immediately released.The other man injured in the shooting was hospitalized and is expected to survive.The circumstances that led to the deadly incident were under investigation, the LAPD said.No suspect was in custody. A description of the shooter was not available.Mayor Eric Garcetti described the shooting as a "senseless murder.""Words cannot match our sorrow or ease the shock we feel over this reminder of the dangers that officers face every moment they wear the badge," the mayor said in a statement. "This City will stand with the officer's family every step of the way, and will not rest until we find and prosecute a vicious killer."