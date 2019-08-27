LAPD officer struck, injured by hit-and-run driver during traffic stop in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver and landed on the hood of the suspect's car in South Los Angeles late Monday night, authorities say.Police were investigating a possible stolen vehicle near San Pedro and 61st streets around 10:40 p.m. when a driver allegedly sped up and hit the officer."We were making a traffic stop for what we thought was a stolen vehicle. While we were dealing with the occupants of that car, a van coming down the opposite direction either didn't see me or didn't care, and he gunned it," the officer said. "Hit me and gave me a ride on his hood into the intersection and then took off."The officer, who said he has been struck by a drunken driver before, was seen limping to an ambulance, putting a cold pack on his wrist and being evaluated at by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.He refused transport from LAFD but said he was going to the hospital after the interview.The officer is expected to be OK.An investigation is ongoing.