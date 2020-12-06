LAPD patrol car windshield shattered by fired shot in Pacoima; no suspects located

PACOIMA, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after someone fired a shot that shattered the windshield of a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car in a Pacoima neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at 7:10 p.m. near Osborne Street near the Pacoima Community Garden, according to the department. Investigators say the officers were driving when a single shot came through the windshield.

Neither of the two officers inside the patrol car were injured, authorities said, but police still don't know where the shot came from or who fired it.

Officers searched the neighborhood, but it appeared the search had ended without an arrest by Sunday morning.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimasan fernando valleylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentshots firedshootingpolice officerinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New stay-home order issued for SoCal as COVID cases spiral
Protesters gather at home of LA County Supervisor Kuehl
OC sheriff says deputies won't enforce SoCal's stay-home order
Handgun brandished during fight at Thousand Oaks mall
Former legislative aide accuses OC assemblyman of rape
LA County extends deadline for grant applications for restaurants
Trump challenges vote results while urging turnout in Ga.
Show More
LA County breaks daily record with 8,948 new COVID cases
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
New comic book celebrates nurses as health care superheroes
Sherman Oaks restaurant owner vents anger over dining ban
Giraffes stranded on flooded island saved by rescue crew: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News