Police chase ends in fiery crash involving suspect and innocent driver in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase on Wednesday afternoon ended in a fiery crash involving a suspect and an innocent driver on a residential street in North Hollywood.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a reckless driving suspect in a gray BMW in the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

The driver, identified only as a man, entered the 170 Freeway and headed southbound before exiting back onto surface streets.

With LAPD vehicles following close behind, the suspect was involved in a violent crash with another driver near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Emilita Street.

The gray BMW erupted in flames as the innocent driver's car ended up in the middle of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, its front bumper ripped almost entirely off.

Several police officers dragged the apparently injured suspect away from the flaming wreckage. Other officers tended to the female driver of the other vehicle, who sat at the edge of a sidewalk, rubbing her arm. There were no reports of any officers injured.