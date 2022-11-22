LAPD officer and wife diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, prompting outpouring of support for family

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer and his wife have both been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, prompting an outpouring of support for them and their children.

Laura Tomelloso was the first one diagnosed with colon cancer. Just weeks later, her husband Michael, an LAPD Central Valley motor officer who has been on the force for more than two decades, was diagnosed with throat cancer.

"Knowing he's a family man, a Marine, a police officer for over 25 years, he's been married over 25 years -- and it's not just one person but two people -- it's lottery odds," LAPD Officer Bryce Verna said in an interview.

Carrie Cellini, a family friend, said Laura began chemotherapy treatment and "Mike was holding off, but it was getting so bad so he had to start."

Friends and their church family have been helping the couple cook and clean, taking them to treatments and doctors appointments.

Anyone interested in donating to help the Tomelloso family can find information about the family's Blue Ribbon Fund here.