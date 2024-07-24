Celebrate 17 Years of Eclectic Music with Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles' Free Concert Series

MACARTHUR PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles is excited to announce its 17th annual summer concert series, set to showcase 10 free world-class performances at the historic MacArthur Park from June 22 to August 31, 2024.

This year's series will spotlight Southern California's rich and diverse music scene, featuring an eclectic mix of local and international artists.

Celebrate an evening dedicated to Stevie Wonder this Saturday, July 27, with DJ Spin a, DJ Monalisa, and MC Cognito

Levitt LA is dedicated to making live music accessible to everyone, fostering community connections, and celebrating the diversity of Los Angeles.

"Levitt LA is honored to return to MacArthur Park for its 17th year of free all-ages concerts. We are thankful to all the artists, partners, and people behind the scenes who make live music accessible for so many. This season is going to be a wonderful way to celebrate the creativity and diversity of our city and beyond with the healing and uniting power of music," says Allegra Padilla, Executive Director.

All concerts will be live-streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube Channel and Facebook Live, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the performances.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles is located at 2230 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057.

Most concerts begin at 7:00 PM on Saturdays. Audience members are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs, while food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available from local vendors.

Parking is available at Athena Parking, 611 Carondelet St., Los Angeles, CA 90057, for $13.

For more details and the complete concert schedule, visit Levitt Pavilion Website.