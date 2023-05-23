A former Los Angeles police officer has been charged with eight counts of lewd acts with a child. Two of his alleged victims are his relatives.

Former LAPD cop arrested for child sex crimes dies in custody

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former LAPD police officer who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor has died while in custody, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

This video is from a previous story on this topic.



Paul Razo died while in LASD custody on Saturday, May 20.

Razo had been charged with eight counts of committing lewd acts with a minor by the L.A. County District Attorney's office.

He allegedly sexually assaulted at least four boys. Two of whom were his relatives.

No word yet on Razo's cause of death.

