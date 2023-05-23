WATCH LIVE

Former LAPD cop arrested for child sex crimes dies in custody

By KABC logo
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 2:29AM
Ex-LAPD officer charged with 8 counts of lewd acts with a child
A former Los Angeles police officer has been charged with eight counts of lewd acts with a child. Two of his alleged victims are his relatives.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former LAPD police officer who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor has died while in custody, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

This video is from a previous story on this topic.

Paul Razo died while in LASD custody on Saturday, May 20.

Razo had been charged with eight counts of committing lewd acts with a minor by the L.A. County District Attorney's office.

He allegedly sexually assaulted at least four boys. Two of whom were his relatives.

No word yet on Razo's cause of death.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.

