Man dies after being shot with his own gun during traffic stop, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man died after being shot with his own gun Friday night during a traffic stop conducted by an LAPD officer in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The driver was pulled over shortly after 11 p.m. near the intersection of 74th Street and Central Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. The suspected violation that prompted the traffic stop was not disclosed.

The officer noticed that the driver had a gun and told the man to put it down, the spokesperson said.

Police said the officer tried to stop the man from pointing the gun, but did not describe in detail how the officer attempted to do that.

A shooting then occurred, in which the suspect was shot with his own handgun, according to the LAPD. The wounded man was transported to a hospital, where he died. His identity was not immediately released.

Whether the officer opened fire during the confrontation as unclear, authorities said. He was not injured.

The shooting is under investigation. Police said more information about the incident would be provided Saturday afternoon.