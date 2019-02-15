Los Angeles police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened early New Year's Day in Van Nuys.The video showed a man opening the door to his apartment and picking up a large kitchen knife, ignoring officer's commands.Officers then opened fire, killing the suspect.It happened at a complex on Vanowen Street, where officers were responding to reports of a woman screaming and the suspect getting into a fight with a man who intervened.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Rony Parras, who had no history of mental health issues despite his erratic behavior that day.The shooting remains under investigation.