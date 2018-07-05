LAPD searching for Hollywood office burglar

Surveillance video shows a suspected burglar who walked into entertainment offices in Hollywood and made off with laptops and other valuables. (LAPD)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A brazen burglar is targeting entertainment offices in Hollywood.

Police say the suspect is walking into businesses through open parking garages and once inside, he blends in using fake identification badges.

He's also dressed in business attire -- usually navy blue dress pants and brown dress shoes.

He then searches for unlocked office doors and takes laptops and other electronics, conceals them in a laptop bag, and takes off.

If you recognize him, call the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7.
