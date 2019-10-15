LAPD seeking Sylmar woman, 3 kids after possible kidnapping

Esteban Lopez, 28, is suspected of involvement in the disappearance of Liliana Lopez, 29, and her three children. (LAPD)

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help seeking four people who may have been kidnapped by a family member in Sylmar.

Police are looking for Liliana Lopez, 29, and her three children - Jakob Cabrera, 9, Steven Matthew Lopez, 6, and Stephana Lopez, 5.

They are also looking for Esteban Lopez, 28. He is believed to be a suspect in their disappearance, but police did not specify his exact relationship to the alleged victims.

Police were called to the 13600 block of Fellows Avenue at 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 9 and found that a possible kidnapping had occurred. Police were continuing to search for them even as the Saddle Ridge Fire started up the next day and raged throughout the area.

They asked for the public's help finding any of the five individuals. The family's Great Dane has also been missing.

There are two vehicles associated with the missing victims and suspect: a 2007 dark gray Lexus 350 IS with California license plate 7JOM377 and a 1996 lifted white Chevy Tahoe with black rims and California license plate 3RSR716.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chamberlain or Det. Arroyo at (213)486-6840. During non-business hours, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
