Los Angeles police shot and killed a man armed with a handgun during a traffic stop in Canoga Park.

LAPD shoots, kills man armed with gun in pickup truck in Canoga Park, authorities say

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and killed a man armed with a handgun early Saturday morning in Canoga Park, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. when LAPD officers responded to a report of an armed man in a vehicle in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in the 21000 block of Sherman Way, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The man had a gun, the LAPD said, and police opened fire after the suspect failed to comply with the officers' commands.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. The deceased individual was not immediately identified.

News video showed a second person had been detained and handcuffed by police.

It was not known whether the suspect brandished the gun or what, specifically, led to the shooting.

No officers were injured, police said.