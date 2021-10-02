LAPD shoot stabbing suspect near Hollywood and Highland

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in Hollywood Saturday after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old woman, according to the LAPD.LAPD said the shooting occurred near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 11 a.m.A 19-year-old woman who had been stabbed approached officers and directed them to the suspect, a man in his 30s, police said.Police approached the suspect, who they say was armed with a knife."Officers gave the suspect commands to drop the knife, which he ignored," police tweeted. "The suspect advance towards the officers, several beanbag rounds were deployed and officer involved shooting occurred."The suspect was struck and transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries described as not life-threatening, police said.LAPD said the suspect's knife was recovered at the scene.The victim, who was stabbed in the abdomen, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.The department also tweeted that the intersection of Highland and Hollywood would be closed temporarily for the investigation and traffic was being diverted to Sunset Boulevard to the south and Franklin Avenue to the north.