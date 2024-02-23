Video shows LAPD officers exchange fire with man at Skid Row apartment building

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LAPD has released dramatic video of a shootout involving officers and a man barricaded inside a Skid Row apartment.

No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Officers were called to the apartment on East 5th Street on Feb. 20 after a woman told police her neighbor had pointed a gun and threatened her.

While officers were positioned outside the man's apartment door, video shows him open the door and quickly fire several shots before slamming the door shut. Officers return fire but do not strike him.

After a brief standoff, officers were able to reach the man by telephone and eventually he surrendered without further incident.

Investigators were then able to determine that the weapon was a projectile launcher that looked similar to a semi-automatic pistol and was capable of firing .50 caliber rubber balls.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Franks, 42. Police say they also recovered a jar of .50 caliber rubber balls as well as a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun from Franks' apartment.