Hollywood officer-involved shooting leaves machete-wielding suspect hospitalized, LAPD says

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot a person armed with a machete during a confrontation Monday morning in Hollywood, leaving the suspect hospitalized and an officer injured, the LAPD said.

Video from the scene shows the officer chasing the suspect who was running down the street with a long machete. The officer can be heard shouting commands at the suspect, who then turns around and runs toward the officer with the weapon in his hand.

Several shots were fired by the officer as he backed away from the still-approaching suspect, causing the officer to run into the street and subsequently fall down. Just as the suspect reaches the officer on the ground, two additional officers arrive and one shoots the suspect.

Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed firefighter-paramedics placing an injured person on a gurney and into an ambulance about 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said the wounded suspect was transported to a medical center in unknown condition. A police officer who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening was being treated at the scene.

The apparent machete was seen in the middle of the street near a pool of blood.

A section of Sunset Boulevard was closed in both directions as an investigation got underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylapdattackpolice shootingofficer involved shootingmachete
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major SoCal storm expected to impact Thanksgiving travel
Mother arrested for DUI, child endangerment after crash in Riverside
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
LAX holiday shuttles: Everything you need to know
SoCal forecast: Thanksgiving storm expected to bring rain, snow to SoCal
New poll surveys Californians' stance on impeachment
Virus or bacteria: What's making your kids sick?
Show More
Study reveals 'smartest' states in the country: How does CA rank?
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Woman sees father in ultrasound photo of her unborn baby
VIDEO: Car catches on fire, hangs off edge of freeway in Pacoima
More TOP STORIES News