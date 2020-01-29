LAPD takes possible DUI suspect in custody after slow-speed chase ends near Beverly Center

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police on Wednesday afternoon apprehended a possible DUI suspect in a sedan after it made its way along surface streets through neighborhoods in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Beverly Grove, authorities said.

Authorities transitioned from a pursuit to tracking mode after the driver of the gray Mercedes-Benz allegedly refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop about 1:30 p.m.

About thirty minutes later, the car stopped at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Orlando Avenue.

Several LAPD cruisers stopped behind the vehicle and officers used a PA system to issue commands to the driver.

Minutes later, police slowly approached the vehicle and opened the driver's-side front door. The suspect exited and was taken into custody without incident.
