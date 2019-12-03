Los Angeles Police Department to begin testing device designed to snare person from distance

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department will begin testing a device designed to snare a person from a distance.Officers will start testing the tool for free for 90 days beginning in January.A training video put out by the company that makes it demonstrates how it works.The device, called the "Bola-Wrap 100," fires a Kevlar cord that wraps around a person 10 to 25 feet away.It's an alternative to firing a taser or a gun and may be particularly useful when dealing with mentally ill individuals.The device will be distributed to 200 officers once they are trained.