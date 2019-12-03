Los Angeles Police Department to begin testing device designed to snare person from distance

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department will begin testing a device designed to snare a person from a distance.

Officers will start testing the tool for free for 90 days beginning in January.

A training video put out by the company that makes it demonstrates how it works.

The device, called the "Bola-Wrap 100," fires a Kevlar cord that wraps around a person 10 to 25 feet away.

It's an alternative to firing a taser or a gun and may be particularly useful when dealing with mentally ill individuals.

The device will be distributed to 200 officers once they are trained.
