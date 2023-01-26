LAPD Van Nuys Division teamed up with a youth race car organization to teach an auto shop class

Officers from LAPD Van Nuys Division partnered with MotorGospel Ministries to teach the community about basic car maintenance.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Whether you're an experienced driver or you just received your license, knowing the basic mechanical functions of a car is important.

Officers from LAPD's Van Nuys Division teamed up with MotorGospel Ministries to teach the community about cars.

"We're an after-school auto club. It's not a formal classroom, we want it to be more of a social environment," said Aaron Schwartzbart, President and pastor of MotorGospel Ministries. "Parents or consumers, they can come here to our MotorGospel Ministries auto shop club to get informed."

The auto shop class is an opportunity for the community to learn basic car maintenance such as how to change oil, replace windshield wipers and also how to change a spark plug.

"This is basic information I feel like people should know if they own a car. And the fact they are teaching people, especially young people who are getting into cars, I think that's really great," said Los Angeles Police Cadet, Adriana Perez.

"I think it will help them a lot when they're older so that way they learn they can do all these things with cars responsibly," said parent Kevin Villalta.

"I've learned a lot! I've learned how to check oil and hydraulic fluids," said participant Dylan Villalta.

Throughout the year, the auto shop class is held at different LAPD stations. Officials say it's a great way to bridge the gap between the community and teach important life skills.

"It helps the community see another side of LAPD they're normally not used to," said Los Angeles Police Officer Francisco De Jesus.

"I'm a race car driver volunteering my time. We're doing this just because we care. So I hope that there are relationships built that transcend and maybe some of them will even replace me one day," Schwartzbart said.

