Large pigs evacuated from Canyon Country sanctuary as Tick Fire burns nearby

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- After countless excruciating minutes, a group of volunteers successfully evacuated two large pig from a Canyon County facility Thursday afternoon as the Tick Fire burned nearby.

The group of nearly a dozen people worked to shepherd the large animal onto a trailer so that it could be taken to safety from the Gentle Barn Animal Sanctuary. They eventually managed to guide the large pig into the truck and then scrambled to close the truck's gate to prevent the pig from escaping back into the facility.

The sanctuary's second pig was loaded onto a trailer shortly after.

The Gentle Barn Animal Sanctuary houses animals that have been abused or neglected and are too sick or hurt to be adopted out. In addition to two pigs, the sanctuary also houses cows, goats and sheep, among other animals.

The fire, dubbed the Tick Fire, broke out before 2 p.m. in the area of the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road just south of Summit Knoll Road. With strong Santa Ana winds and dry brush, it spread quickly as it burned downhill in medium to heavy brush. It had spread to at least 3,700 acres by 5:30 p.m. and prompted hundreds of evacuations.
