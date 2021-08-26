Politics

Larry Elder's ex-fiancée files report with LAPD over alleged 2015 incident involving gun

EMBED <>More Videos

Larry Elder's ex-fiancée files report with LAPD over 2015 gun incident

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The former fiancée of California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder has filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department over an alleged 2015 incident involving a gun.

Alexandra Datig claims Elder checked to see whether his gun was loaded during an argument about the couple's breakup at the time.

Datig also alleges Elder pushed her in 2014.

In a statement, the LAPD said it "was made aware of domestic violence accusations against Larry Elder, a talk show host and candidate for California Governor."

"The Department is conducting an investigation however due to the confidential nature of domestic violence investigations the Department can not provide any specific details or statements at this time as they could compromise the integrity of the investigation," the statement said.

Newsom on Elder's climate change views: 'He doesn't know what the hell he's talking about'
EMBED More News Videos

Larry Elder's former fiancée has filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department over an alleged 2015 incident involving a gun.


Elder's campaign has not commented on the report -- but last week Elder denied that the gun incident had occurred.

Elder is the leading Republican in most polls in California's upcoming recall election.

All registered California voters - more than 22 million people - received ballots in the mail and more than 1.5 million people have already voted, according to ballot tracking data from Political Data Inc. Voters are asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and, if so, who should replace him? There are 46 replacement candidates, though Republican Doug Ose dropped out after ballots were printed and endorsed state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countylapdcalifornia governor recalldomestic violencecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
Suspect in Redondo Beach shooting randomly opened fire, police say
LAUSD confirms district's 1st COVID outbreak at Hollywood school
Evacs remain in place after brush fire destroys homes in Lytle Creek
Dodgers offer excuse note to fans after 16-inning win over Padres
California Supreme Court upholds death penalty rules
CDC: Unvaccinated in LA County 29 times more likely to be hospitalized
Show More
Secretary of State defends constitutionality of recall amid lawsuit
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri cooks meals for CA firefighters
Hot temperatures, hazy skies expected Thursday
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Newly released video shows cop pummel Black man with flashlight
More TOP STORIES News