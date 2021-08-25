Newsom on Elder's climate change views: 'He doesn't know what the hell he's talking about'

California governor recall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With just three weeks out from the final day of voting in California's recall election, one million ballots have already been returned.

According to Political Data Incorporated, 56% of ballots returned are from Democrats, 22% are from Republicans and 22% are from people with no party preference.

In an interview with ABC News in the Caldor Fire zone in Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom went after Larry Elder on climate change.

"With all due respect, he doesn't know what the hell he's talking about when it comes to the issue of climate and climate change," Newsom said. "Simultaneous challenges, some would say simultaneous crisis stacked on top of each other, that's why I don't think it's the right time to have a recall to get in the way of all that. We need progress, we need focus, we need energy."

A UC San Diego study found voter turnout is older and whiter for off-cycle elections compared to on-cycle statewide and national elections that happen regularly.

In off-cycle elections, voters tend to be 67% white, but that drops to 57% in on-cycle elections. Newsom said the key to defeating the recall is Democrats closing the enthusiasm gap for Republicans.

"That's why they do it, off year, off month when no one is really paying much attention," he said. "Its an extension of the big lie, same forces, Republican forces that are behind this."

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer campaigned in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, proposing the establishment of a new state agency to address homelessness.

"We intervene and we say, you can't sleep in a tent in front of somebody's house or in front of somebody's business, and we remove that tent and we say, we'll give you a ride to the shelter. We're going to give you that help and support because what we found is that folks particularly, if you're high on heroin and methamphetamine, you're not going to make the right decision," said Faulconer.

In-person voting starts in Los Angeles County on Sept. 4.

For the latest on the California recall election, visit: abc7.com/vote.



