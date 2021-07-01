Vegas cashes in: Nevada casinos take in record $1.23 billion in winnings in May

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10658983" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you go to Vegas, expect it to look a lot like 2019. County lawmakers voted to return to pre-pandemic guidelines on June 1. That means COVID-related restrictions on things like large gatherings, capacity limits and dancing will be lifted.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Nevada casinos are cashing in big time as visitors are storming back to the Silver State in search of their own pot of gold.Casinos took in a record $1.23 billion in gaming revenue in May. That's the highest single-month in state history, blowing past a $1.165 billion record set in October 2007.And that May 2021 figure is up 25% from May 2019, long before the pandemic sent the tourism industry into a tailspin.At the beginning of this month, Las Vegas casinos were allowed to return to 100% capacity.The casino's take has topped $1 billion for three months in a row. Even before the restrictions lifted in June, tourists were again flocking to Las Vegas casinos.