Vegas cashes in: Nevada casinos take in record $1.23 billion in winnings in May

Casinos took in a record $1.23 billion in gaming revenue in May. That's the highest single-month in state history, blowing past a $1.165 billion record set in October 2007.
And that May 2021 figure is up 25% from May 2019, long before the pandemic sent the tourism industry into a tailspin.
At the beginning of this month, Las Vegas casinos were allowed to return to 100% capacity.
The casino's take has topped $1 billion for three months in a row. Even before the restrictions lifted in June, tourists were again flocking to Las Vegas casinos.
