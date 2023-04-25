A bipartisan group of Nevada and California lawmakers has asked the Biden administration to fast-track federal funds for the planned high-speed train between L.A. and Las Vegas.

Bipartisan group asks Biden to fast-track federal funds for high-speed train between LA and Vegas

The group sent a letter today signed by all of Nevada's elected federal lawmakers and four California House members.

The lawmakers are on board with the Brightline West company's proposal to spend more than $10 billion to lay tracks along the 15 Freeway.

When completed, the train will have stations near the Las Vegas Strip, Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley and Hesperia.

Brightline came to a landmark labor agreement with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition, which is "comprised of 13 rail unions representing more than 160,000 freight, regional, commuter, and passenger railroad workers in the United States," back in March.

The company hopes to begin construction this year and open the bullet train in 2027.