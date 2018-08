L.A. prosecutors plan to re-file child pornography charges against the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock.A judge dismissed the initial charges against Bruce Paddock in May, when a witness wasn't available and the prosecutors were not able to proceed with the case.Prosecutors say Bruce Paddock possessed more than 600 images of child pornography in 2014.His brother Stephen killed 58 people at a Las Vegas concert last October before taking his own life.