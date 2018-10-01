Las Vegas shooting anniversary: Victims honored 1 year later

LAS VEGAS (KABC) --Hundreds gathered at the Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony early Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Loved ones of the 58 victims killed and hundreds wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history joined survivors, first-responders and elected officials to honor the lives lost, including 33 of which were from California.
The daybreak memorial featured 58 seconds of silence to honor each victims killed, followed by the release of a flock of doves. The ceremony was held at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater.
"The Vegas Strong spirit will always be brighter than the darkness that came from that day," said Mynda Smith, a sister to one of the victims.
The ceremony served as another way to help heal from the Oct. 1, 2017 night where a gunman in a high-rise hotel rained gunfire into the crowd of 22,000 attending an open-air country music concert.
For Amy Seward, this is home, and the emotions are still overwhelming.
"If one good thing came out of it I think it's what a close-knit community we are," cried Seward. "We grieve deeply, and this hurt us deeply."
Daniel Rosales and his wife had recently moved from Downey to Las Vegas and were at the concert that night.
Going through what we went through, it was hard - just to try to survive to get out. Coming here and seeing this, it helps," Rosales said as he held back tears.
Two members of the Manhattan Beach Police Department were in Las Vegas to honor their co-worker, Rachael Parker, who was shot and died at the hospital.
The government center is hosting the Las Vegas Portraits Project. It features artists' renderings of the people killed at a Route 91 Harvest Festival country music concert.
That display continues through Oct. 19, when the works will be presented to victims' loved ones.
There are many more events in Las Vegas throughout the day, including the dedication of a new remembrance wall at the Healing Garden at 10:05 p.m.
