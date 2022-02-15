Las Vegas opens pop-up marriage license bureau at airport to tackle Valentine's Day week demand

City officials are reportedly bracing for a big batch of requests until Feb. 22.
The unique date is particularly appealing for couples who wish to get married on "2-22-22."
The demand is expected to be so high that officials have set up a pop-up marriage license bureau at the Harry Reid International Airport.
Congrats and #HappyValentinesDay to all of the couples getting hitched this week in Vegas! #DYK the @ClarkCountyNV Marriage License Bureau has a pop-up office at LAS?— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) February 15, 2022
♥️ Terminal 1 Bag Claim, by carousel 5
♥️ Open daily thru Feb. 22, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m
More: https://t.co/XPPgqp5NRq pic.twitter.com/3vPK1trWgp
The Clark County Clerk anticipates handling more than 80,000 marriage certificates this year alone.
