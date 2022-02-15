u.s. & world

Las Vegas opens pop-up marriage license bureau at airport to tackle Valentine's Day week demand

Valentine's Day may be behind us, but there continues to be high demand for marriage licenses in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Valentine's Day may be behind us, but there continues to be high demand for marriage licenses in Las Vegas.

City officials are reportedly bracing for a big batch of requests until Feb. 22.

The unique date is particularly appealing for couples who wish to get married on "2-22-22."

The demand is expected to be so high that officials have set up a pop-up marriage license bureau at the Harry Reid International Airport.



The Clark County Clerk anticipates handling more than 80,000 marriage certificates this year alone.

